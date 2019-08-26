Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 26, 2019 / 8:20 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Thai c.bank warns of volatile baht amid rising trade tensions

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Thailand’s baht currency is likely to be highly volatile amid intensifying trade tensions, which are expected to have greater impact on exports, a central bank official said on Monday.

Businesses should hedge against currency risks and the central bank is ready to assist, Assistant Governor Chantavarn Sucharitakul said in a statement.

“Thailand is a small open economy and it is difficult to avoid the impact on its exports,” she said, after an escalation in the tit-for-tat Sino-U.S. trade dispute over the weekend.

Trade-driven Thailand has already seen contracting exports this year at a time when the strengthening baht, the best performing currency in Asia this year, is up 6.4% versus the dollar. (Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below