Thai economy seen back to 'normal levels' within two years-deputy PM

BANGKOK, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Thailand’s economy is expected to return to normal levels within two years as the government tries to mitigate the global impact of the coronavirus pandemic, a deputy prime minister said on Friday.

The government has used nearly 800 billion baht ($25.39 billion) in supporting economy, Supattanapong Punmeechaow told a business seminar.

The finance minister predicts Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy will contract by a record 8.5% this year as the outbreak ravaged the key tourism industry and slowed consumption. ($1 = 31.51 baht) (Reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai Writing by Orathai Sriring Editing by Ed Davies)