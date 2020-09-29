Thai economy seen contracting less than forecast this year - ministry

BANGKOK, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Thailand’s economy is likely to shrink less this year than the record 8.5% projected previously, helped by government stimulus measures, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.

The shrinkage could be less than the central bank’s latest projection for a 7.8% contraction, Lavaron Sangsnit, head of the finance ministry’s fiscal policy office, told a briefing.

On Tuesday, the cabinet approved measures expected to inject 81 billion baht ($2.56 billion) into the economy in the final quarter of this year, he said. ($1 = 31.64 baht) (Reporting by Kitphong Thaichareon Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Martin Petty)