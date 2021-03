Thai economy seen recovering in Q4 - fin min

BANGKOK, March 17 (Reuters) - Thailand’s economy is seen recovering in the fourth quarter of the year, amid expectations that easing coronavirus restrictions will bring in tourism income, the finance minister said on Wednesday.

Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy is improving but when it to fully recover will largely depend on external factors, Finance minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith told a business seminar.

“Exports have not grown that much and tourism is missing,” he said.