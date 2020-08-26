Thai fin minister says economic fundamentals remain solid amid pandemic

BANGKOK, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Thailand’s economic fundamentals remain strong on both the domestic and external fronts, the finance minister said on Wednesday, as the coronavirus pandemic impacts the Southeast Asian country.

“We believe that the worst is behind us. The economy is projected to bottom out in the second half of this year,” Predee Daochai told a business seminar.

Fiscal policy was still healthy despite stimulus measures to mitigate the impact of the outbreak, he said.

The government has introduced a 1.9 trillion baht ($60.57 billion) virus response package, including a 1 trillion baht borrowing plan. ($1 = 31.3700 baht) (Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Satawasin Staporncharnchai Editing by Ed Davies)