Thai monetary policy has to be accommodative - finance minister

BANGKOK, July 16 (Reuters) - Thailand’s monetary policy has to be accommodative to enable fiscal policy to work fully to help the economy, the finance minister said on Friday, as the country deals with its worst corronavirus outbreak so far.

The Southeast Asian country’s economic stability remains strong with high international reserves and the public debt level below the ceiling, Finance minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith told a World Bank seminar. (Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon and Satawasin Staporncharnchai Editing by Ed Davies)