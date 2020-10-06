Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Healthcare

Thailand approves $339 mln for jobs to help rural economy

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Thailand’s cabinet on Tuesday approved a 10.6 billion baht ($339 million) project to create jobs to support its rural economy and reduce poverty, a government spokesman said.

That government plans to hire at least 60,000 students and community members for government development programmes, government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri told a briefing.

That will be financed by some of the government’s 1 trillion baht borrowing for reviving an economy hit badly by the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. ($1 = 31.23 baht) (Reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Martin Petty)

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up