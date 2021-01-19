Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Healthcare

Thailand approves $7 bln cash handouts to mitigate virus impact

BANGKOK, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Thailand’s cabinet Tuesday approved about 210 billion baht ($6.99 billion) of cash handouts to boost consumption and help alleviate the impact of a recent spike in coronavirus cases in the country, a deputy government spokeswoman said.

The government will offer 31.1 million people 3,500 baht per month for two months, Rachada Dhnadirek told Reuters.

