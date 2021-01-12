Thailand approves new measures to mitigate coronavirus impact

BANGKOK, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Thailand has approved more measures to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic after a recent outbreak in the country, including soft loans and reducing utility bills, Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said on Tuesday.

Electricity and water will be subsided until March, Prayuth told a briefing, and Internet prices will also be supported to promote working from home. Low interest loans will be available for business owners, while further measures of a monthly 3,500 baht ($116) per person will be considered next week. ($1 = 30.1500 baht) (Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat, Satawasin Staporncharnchai and Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Martin Petty)