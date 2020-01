BANGKOK, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Thailand plans to introduce additional measures next month to boost consumption and tourism, Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana told reporters on Tuesday, adding that a weakening baht was good for exports.

Tourism, a key growth driver, has been hit hard by China’s ban on overseas group tours. Chinese tourists are Thailand’s biggest source of visitors. (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)