Thailand to offer tax incentives to boost consumption

BANGKOK, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Thailand will offer tax incentives to spenders to boost domestic consumption and revive an economy stumbling from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, a government official said on Wednesday.

The government will give a tax deduction of up to 30,000 baht ($960) on purchases of goods and services, Danucha Pichayanan, spokesman for the government’s special economic task force.

The measure, approved by the task force, will need cabinet approval. ($1 = 31.23 baht) (Reporting by Kitphong Thaichareon Writing by Orathai Sriring Editing by Ed Davies)