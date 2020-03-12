Thailand's economic fundamentals strong despite virus, no VAT cut - finmin

BANGKOK, March 12 (Reuters) - Thailand’s economic fundamentals remain strong and the government has no plans to cut its value-added tax(VAT) to boost activity hit by the coronavirus outbreak, the finance minister said on Thursday.

The government also has no immediate plans to lower taxes to support investment in the stock market, which iss tumbling on virus fears, but will wait to see if any measures are needed, Uttama Savanayana told reporters.

The VAT is currently 7%. (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by xxxx)