Thailand's expected 2.8% growth is still not satisfactory

BANGKOK, March 3 (Reuters) - Thailand’s economy may grow 2.8% this year but it is still not satisfactory, while fiscal measures will continue to support economic recovery as tourism remains weak, the country’s finance minister said on Wednesday.

The tourist sector, which usually accounts for about 12% of the country’s gross domestic product may not fully recover until 2023 or 2024, Arkhom Termpittayapaisith told a seminar.