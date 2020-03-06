Healthcare
March 6, 2020 / 6:33 AM / Updated an hour ago

Thailand's Q1 GDP will 'not be good' - govt official

BANGKOK, March 6 (Reuters) - Thailand’s first quarter economic performance will ‘not be good’ as the coronavirus outbreak hurts activity, a government official said on Friday.

The epidemic continues to significantly curtail Thailand’s lucrative tourism sector, with the number of foreign tourists currently down sharply by about 50%, Kobsak Pootrakool, secretary to the council of economic ministers, told reporters.

Bank of Thailand Governor Veerathai Santiprabhob said the central bank will reduce its 2020 growth outlook, currently at 2.8%, at its next rate meeting on March 25.

Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

