May 4, 2018 / 10:31 AM / in 23 minutes

PTT, Chevron, four others submit intent to qualify for Thai petroleum auctions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 4 (Reuters) - Thailand’s PTT Exploration and Production, Chevron Corp and UAE’s Mubadala Petroleum submitted intent to qualify for Thai petroleum auctions, a government official said on Friday.

* Austria’s OMV AG, France’s Total and a consortium which includes UAE’s Al Jaber Group have also submitted their intent

* Japan’s Mitsui Oil Exploration (MOECO) did not submit intent to qualify

* Authorities will announce prequalified bidders on May 28

* Auctions to take place on Sept. 25 (Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

