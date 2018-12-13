Thai PTTEP wins bids for petroleum concessions in Gulf of Thailand

BANGKOK, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Thailand’s PTT Exploration and Production Pcl (PTTEP) has won bids for Bongkot and Erawan petroleum concessions in the Gulf of Thailand, Energy Minister Siri Jirapongphan said on Thursday.

In the Erawan (G1/61) concession, a joint bid from PTTEP and its partner, the UAE’s Mubadala Petroleum, beat one from Chevron and partner Mitsui Oil Exploration.

PTTEP also won a solo bid for the Bongkot (G2/61) concession, beating Chevron and Mitsui Oil.

Chevron operates the Erawan gas block and state-backed PTTEP operates the Bongkot concession, which will expire in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

The gas fields have a combined output of 2.1 billion cubic feet a day of gas, government data shows. (Reporting by Satawin Staporncharnchai, Writing by Orathai Sriring, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)