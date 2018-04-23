UPDATE 1-Thai auction of petroleum fields to begin Tuesday - Energy Minister

(Adds comments from officials, background)

BANGKOK, April 23 (Reuters) - Thailand will begin auctions on Tuesday for petroleum fields in the Gulf of Thailand, the Minister of Energy Siri Jirapongphan said on Monday.

After months of delay, the National Energy Policy Committee approved the terms of the auction and will invite bids on the offshore Erawan and Bongkot natural gas fields on Tuesday, Siri said.

Conditions for the bidders include maintaining a combined output level in the two fields of at least 1.5 billion cubic feet per day at prices not higher than current levels for ten years, the Energy Ministry said in a statement.

Chevron Corp is interested in bidding for the Erawan field as the field’s current operator, Siri told reporters at the Government House. Its license for the field is set to expire in 2022.

Auction winners are expected to be announced in December this year, he added.

The Erawan and Bongkot fields currently have combined output of 2.1 billion cubic feet a day of gas, government data shows.

Bidders in the Erawan field must invest at least $4 billion and bidders for the Bongkot field, $2 billion, Director-General of the Department of Mineral Fuels Veerasak Pungrassamee, said.

PTT Exploration and Production, the upstream arm of state-owned energy company PTT, operates the Bongkot field under a license set to expire in 2023.

PTTEP previously said it was negotiating a joint bid with Chevron and was prepared to bid for both fields on its own.