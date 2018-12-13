UPDATE 1-Thai PTTEP wins bids for petroleum concessions in Gulf of Thailand

(Adds details of concessions)

BANGKOK, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Thailand’s PTT Exploration and Production Pcl (PTTEP) has won bids for Bongkot and Erawan petroleum concessions in the Gulf of Thailand, Energy Minister Siri Jirapongphan said on Thursday.

In the Erawan (G1/61) concession, a joint bid from PTTEP and its partner, the UAE’s Mubadala Petroleum, beat one from Chevron and partner Mitsui Oil Exploration.

PTTEP will operate the Erawan concession and hold a 60 percent stake with Mubadala holding the remaining 40 percent.

PTTEP also won a solo bid for the Bongkot (G2/61) concession, beating Chevron and Mitsui Oil.

The Erawan and Bongkot concessions will split 68 percent and 70 percent, respectively, profits with the government, the energy ministry said in a statement.

The production sharing agreements are expected to be signed in February 2019, the statement said.

Both concessions are for 20 years with an option to extend for another 10 years, a ministry official said.

Currently, Chevron operates the Erawan gas block and state-backed PTTEP operates the Bongkot concession, which will expire in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

The gas fields have a combined output of 2.1 billion cubic feet a day of gas, government data shows.