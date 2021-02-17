Thai economic outlook highly uncertain, fiscal policy should lead-c.bank

BANGKOK, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Thailand's economic outlook remained highly uncertain, so limited monetary policy room should be preserved for the most effective time while fiscal policy should continue to aid the economy, minutes here from the central bank's last policy meeting showed on Wednesday.

The Bank of Thailand’s committee members voted unanimously to keep the one-day repurchase rate unchanged at 0.50% for a sixth straight meeting, after three cuts in the first half of 2020 to mitigate the impact of the pandemic. (Reporting by Orathai Sriring Editing by Ed Davies)