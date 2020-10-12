New Thai finmin says to focus on boosting consumption, liquidity

BANGKOK, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Thailand will focus on spurring domestic consumption and reopening an economy badly hit by the impact of the coronavirus crisis, the country’s new finance ministry said on Monday.

The other main tasks include boosting liquidity, supporting tourism and accelerating public spending, Arkhom Termpittayapaisith told reporters on his first official day at work.

Later on Monday, the cabinet will consider planned tax breaks to increase spending.