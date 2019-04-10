Fire at Bangkok shopping mall kills one, five hurt

BANGKOK, April 10 (Reuters) - A fire in a shopping centre in Bangkok killed one person and injured five, police said on Wednesday, adding firefighters had brought the blaze under control.

The Central World Complex, which includes a shopping mall and hotel popular with tourists, was evacuated, said operator Central Pattana.

Media reports showed video of one person who jumped from an eighth floor window to escape the fire.

The cause of the blaze is still unknown. (Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat, Chayut Setboonsarng and Panu Wongcha-um; editing by Darren Schuettler)