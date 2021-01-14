Thailand's PTTOR aims to raise up to $1.8 bln in IPO

BANGKOK, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Thailand’s oil and gas company PTT Pcl said on Thursday it had priced an initial public offering (IPO) of shares in its retail unit, PTT Oil and Retail (PTTOR), to raise up to $1.8 billion.

PTT set a preliminary price range for PTTOR shares of between 16 baht to 18 baht, which would raise between 43.2 billion baht to 54 billion baht. ($1.44 billion to $1.80 billion)

The final price will be decided by Feb. 3, state-owned PTT said in a statement. ($1 = 30.0100 baht) (Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng Editing by Ed Davies)