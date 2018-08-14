FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 14, 2018 / 4:33 AM / Updated an hour ago

Thai court delays decision on taking up case against Airports of Thailand, King Power

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 14 (Reuters) - A Thai court on Tuesday said it would extend a hearing into a 14 billion baht ($420 million) graft case against Airports of Thailand Pcl (AOT) and duty-free retailer King Power, owner of English Premier League club Leicester City, delaying a decision on whether to take up the case.

The Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases in Bangkok will hold another hearing session on Sept 4, a court official said, adding that it would summon the president of Airports of Thailand to clarify the AOT’s board’s duties, its revenues and regulations governing commercial activity. ($1 = 33.3100 baht) (Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng Editing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre and Eric Meijer)

