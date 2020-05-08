Energy
May 8, 2020 / 6:31 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Thailand's PTT issues EOI to seek LNG cargo for late June - sources

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 8 (Reuters) - Thailand’s PTT has issued an expression of interest (EOI) to seek a liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo for delivery in late June, two industry sources said on Friday.

The company is seeking the cargo on a delivered ex-ship (DES) basis and offers are due by May 11, one of them said.

An EOI indicates a serious interest from a buyer and short-listed sellers are then typically invited to offer a price for cargoes they are able to sell during that period. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
