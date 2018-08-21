UPDATE 1-Thailand's EGAT seeks LNG for first time as market liberalises

* Seeking up to 1.5 mmtpa of LNG from 2019

* EGAT has been buying gas from Thailand’s sole importer PTT

* Part of liberalisation of market to create competition (Adds details)

By Jessica Jaganathan

SINGAPORE, Aug 21 (Reuters) - State-run Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand is seeking to directly import liquefied natural gas (LNG) for the first time, as part of a government plan to boost competition in the power sector.

EGAT is requesting expressions of interest for up to 1.5 million tonnes per annum (mmtpa) of LNG via Thailand’s existing Map Ta Phut LNG Receiving Terminal in the eastern part of the country, according to a document issued by the company and reviewed by Reuters.

EGAT, the country’s largest power producer, typically buys gas from state-owned PTT, which is Thailand’s sole gas supplier and its only LNG importer.

EGAT is seeking expressions of interest for the delivery of LNG through an agreement with PTT’s LNG terminal for 4 to 8 years from March 2019, according to the document.

The LNG will feed its power plants, including South Bangkok, Bang Pakong and Wang Noi, as part of Thailand’s target to increase competition in the downstream gas sector.

EGAT also acquired access to 1.5 mmtpa of regasification capacity from PTT LNG, at the current terminal, over a 38-year period from 2019 to 2056, the document said.

EGAT is also planning its own 5 mmtpa floating storage regasification unit (FSRU) in the Gulf of Thailand, expected to be ready by 2024, it said. The FSRU will be linked to Thailand’s existing gas pipeline network. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; editing by Richard Pullin)