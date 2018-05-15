FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 15, 2018 / 10:09 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

AirAsia CEO says talks about opening Myanmar airline 'have stopped'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 15 (Reuters) - Talks between AirAsia Group Bhd and a partner to open an airline in Myanmar “have stopped”, the group’s chief executive told reporters on Tuesday.

In an interview with Reuters in March, the chief executive, Tony Fernandes, said his budget carrier was in talks with a potential partner to open an airline serving Myanmar, which would help the low-cost carrier to cover up to 95 per cent of the Southeast Asian travel market.

But Fernandes told reporters at an AirAsia event in Bangkok the talks were off.

“The negotiations have stopped. We are not moving ahead with Myanmar at the moment,” he said.

He did not identify the potential partner in March and declined to do so again on Tuesday. (Reporting by Amy Sawitta Lefevre Editing by Robert Birsel)

