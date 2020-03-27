REFILE-Thai refiner Bangchak processes less crude in Q1 - data

(Adds reporter’s last name at end of the story)

BANGKOK, March 27 (Reuters) - Thailand’s Bangchak Corp PCL has reduced run rates at its refinery in Bangkok in the first quarter, data provided by the company showed on Friday.

The company said it planned to process 100,000 to 105,000 barrels per day of crude in the first quarter, equivalent to operating rates of 83% to 87.5%.

This is down from an operating rate of 97% in the fourth quarter and 92% in the first quarter of 2019, the data showed.

“The production rate depends on demand, supply including GRM (gross refining margins) which we have been monitoring closely,” the company said.

It declined to respond to Reuters’ query if it had reduced run rates after measures taken by the government to curb the spread of the coronavirus have reduced fuel demand.

Bangchak operates a 120,000-bpd refinery in the city.