Thailand loses WTO dispute over cigarette imports

GENEVA, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Thailand has failed to comply with a World Trade Organization ruling against its regulations on cigarette imports, a WTO dispute panel said on Monday, the first of two legal cases brought to the Geneva-based watchdog by the Philippines.

Either side can appeal the ruling, which concerned valuation of cigarettes imported by Philip Morris Thailand Limited from Philip Morris subsidiaries in the Philippines and Indonesia. (Reporting by Tom Miles; editing by John Stonestreet)