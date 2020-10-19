Thai court grants bail to 19 protesters - rights group

BANGKOK, Oct 19 (Reuters) - A Thai court on Monday granted bail to 19 people who had been arrested in connection with three months of protests against the government and the monarchy, the Thai Lawyers for Human Rights group said.

Those released did not include any of the main protest leaders, the group said. Reuters was unable to contact the court to confirm the granting of bail. (Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat; Writing by Matthew Tostevin; Editing by Martin Petty)