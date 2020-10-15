Another Thai protest leader arrested after defiant call

FILE PHOTO: Pro-democracy student leaders Parit Chiwarak and Panusaya 'Rung' Sithijirawattanakul react during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, at the Democracy monument in Bangkok, Thailand October 14, 2020. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa/File photo

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Another leader of Thai anti-government protests was arrested on Thursday after she vowed to push ahead with a demonstration in defiance of an emergency decree banning meetings of more than four people, video on social media showed.

Images showed student leader Panusaya “Rung” Sithijirawattanakul being taken away in a wheelchair as she gave the three-fingered salute of pro-democracy campaigners. She had said a protest would take place at 4 p.m. (0900 GMT) despite the decree.

Police made no immediate comment. They earlier arrested two other protest leaders as they cleared demonstrators gathered at Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha’s office to demand his removal.