Thai protest leader says PM must still resign

Student leader Tattep Ruangprapaikitseree speaks during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

BANGKOK (Reuters) - One Thai protest leader, Tattep Ruangprapaikitseree, said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha must resign despite a speech in which the premier said he would lift emergency measures imposed last week.

Tattep told Reuters that other demands of protesters - including changes to the constitution and reforms of the monarchy - could be discussed in parliament.

“Prayuth must resign first and that is the easiest thing to do,” he said.