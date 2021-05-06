Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
APAC

Thai activist lawyer contracts COVID-19 while jailed on charge of insulting king: official

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Slideshow ( 2 images )

(Reuters) - Thai activist lawyer, Arnon Nampa, jailed without bail since February on charges of insulting the country’s powerful king, has contracted coronavirus in custody, a corrections department official said on Thursday.

“Arnon tested positive for COVID yesterday and at the moment he has been sent to the prison hospital for treatment,” a corrections department official told Reuters on condition of anonymity. Arnon’s Facebook page also reported he had contracted the coronavirus.

Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat; Writing by Kay Johnson; Editing by Ed Davies

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up