Refinitiv appointed calculating agent for Thai baht benchmark THBFIX

BANGKOK, May 2 (Reuters) - Refinitiv said on Thursday it has been appointed as the official calculating agent for the Bank of Thailand’s baht spot rate, forward points and implied swap rates.

The new transactions-based benchmark succeeds the previous survey-based benchmark administered and calculated by Refinitiv.

Known to market participants as THBFIX, it will be available from May 2.

Refinitiv will use transaction data from its FX Trading and Matching platforms to calculate the benchmark, with 30 Thailand-based banks and brokers participating, it said in a statement.

Refinitiv is one of the world’s largest providers of financial markets data and infrastructure, serving over 40,000 institutions in more than 190 countries.

For the statement, click on refini.tv/2Y6yKT7 (Reporting by Orathai Sriring Editing by Jacqueline Wong)