FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thai government says to increase rubber purchases to lift prices
Sections
Featured
U.N. torture watchdogs call for probe of Taser assaults in U.S. jails
Exclusive
Reuters Taser investigation
U.N. torture watchdogs call for probe of Taser assaults in U.S. jails
The hidden health crisis of the opioid epidemic
Commentary
The hidden health crisis of the opioid epidemic
Yes, she's judging you: Luvvie Ajayi on writing a bestselling life
Life Lessons
Yes, she's judging you: Luvvie Ajayi on writing a bestselling life
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 8, 2017 / 7:24 AM / Updated 41 minutes ago

Thai government says to increase rubber purchases to lift prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Thailand’s government plans to increase rubber purchases to 50,000-80,000 tonnes per year from the current 20,000-30,000 tonnes to boost prices, the agriculture ministry said on Friday.

Rubber farmers in Thailand, one of the world’s biggest exporters of natural rubber, threatened last month to protest if the military government does not help prop up falling prices.

The Ministry of Agriculture said it aims to boost prices above the cost of production, which it put at 51.28 baht ($1.57)/kg.

“I guarantee that we will accelerate this. In terms of the price, it will be higher than the cost of production. We will increase our purchases to help farmers,” Agriculture Minister Krisada Boonrat told reporters.

The ministry said the policy would be reviewed after three months. ($1 = 32.6400 baht) (Reporting by Pracha Hariraksapitak, Writing by Suphanida Thakral; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.