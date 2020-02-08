Two casualties brought out of Thai mall after shooting - witness

BANGKOK, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Two casualties were brought out of a Thai shopping mall early on Sunday after security forces stormed in to rescue trapped people and hunt down a soldier on a shooting rampage, a Reuters witness said.

They were brought out after repeated bursts of automatic gunfire from inside the mall in Nakhon Ratchasima.

“I saw them carry out two casualties,” said Reuters photographer Athit Perawongmetha, who was near the scene. The identity of the casualties was not immediately clear and police made no comment. (Writing by Matthew Tostevin; Editing by Hugh Lawson)