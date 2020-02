BANGKOK, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Thai security forces on Sunday killed a soldier after he carried out a shooting rampage that left at least 21 people dead, police and military sources said.

They said he had been killed at the shopping mall where he was holed up in the northeastern city of Nakhon Ratchasima. (Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat; Writing by Matthew Tostevin; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)