Thailand plans to discuss $941 mln stock market fund on Monday

BANGKOK, March 13 (Reuters) - Thailand on Monday will discuss setting up a fund estimated to be worth more than 30 billion baht ($941 million) to support the stock market, the country’s deputy prime minister said on Friday.

The fund plan will also be presented to the prime minister on Monday, Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak told reporters.

He said he has asked the Securities and Exchange Commission to hold a meeting later on Friday to consider reviewing or lifting rules on short-selling and easing rules on margins.