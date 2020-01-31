Consumer Goods and Retail
January 31, 2020 / 10:56 AM / Updated an hour ago

Thailand's sugar output to hit 9-yr low due to drought - trade

1 Min Read

PUNE, India Jan 31 (Reuters) - Thailand’s sugar production in 2019-20 is likely to fall 28% to 10.5 million tonnes from a year earlier, the lowest in nine years, as drought curtailed cane production, head of a leading trade body said on Friday.

The lower production will limit exports from the world’s second biggest exporter and support prices trading near their highest level in 2-1/2 years.

Thailand could export 6 million to 7 million tonnes of sugar in the current year, down from 11 million tonnes a year ago, Rangsit Hiangrat, director general at Thai Sugar Millers Corporation, told Reuters. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below