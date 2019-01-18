Thailand to hold auction for 700-MHz spectrum licences in Dec

BANGKOK, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Thailand plans to hold an auction for seven 700-megahertz (MHz) spectrum licences in December, aiming to roll out 5G services in 2020, the country’s telecoms regulator said on Friday.

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) said it would formally announce the bidding and its regulations in April and determine the value of each of the seven licences by December. The licences will be valid for 20 years.

NBTC will release the 700-MHz spectrum and allow licence winners to roll out 5G services in December 2020.

TRUE Corp, the country’s second-largest telecoms operator, said on Thursday it would not participate in the auction, adding that it was waiting for more clarity on a payment extension for its 900-MHz spectrum licence, which it said it would reallocate for 5G.

Thailand’s two other biggest operators, Advanced Info Service and Total Access Communication, have not said anything about the auction. (Reporting by Patpicha Tanakasempipat; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)