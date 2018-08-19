Thailand closes bidding at 25 bln baht for two licenses under 1800-mhz auction

BANGKOK, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Thailand’s telecoms regulator closed bidding on Sunday at 25 billion baht ($753.9 million) for two licenses under a 1800 MHz spectrum.

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) had opened nine 5-MHz licences for bidding.

Thailand’s Advance Info Service and Total Access Communication PCL were the only bidders on Sunday.

It was not immediately clear which license in the spectrum went to which bidder.

“There were two bidders in this auction. The remaining spectrum will be put up for auction later after the board’s consideration,” NBTC secretary-general Takorn Tantasith told reporters after bidding closed. ($1 = 33.1600 baht) (Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng Editing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre and Darren Schuettler)