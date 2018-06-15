Thai mobile operator DTAC will skip 1800 MHz spectrum auction

BANGKOK, June 15 (Reuters) - Thailand’s third-largest mobile operator Total Access Communication PCL (DTAC) said on Friday it will not participate in the upcoming 1800-megahertz spectrum auction.

DTAC, which is 43 percent owned by Norway’s Telenor Group , has criticized the auction terms “out of step” with industry needs.

Thailand, in its first spectrum auction since 2015, is putting up three 15-MHz licences under the 1800 Mhz spectrum, with a reserve price of 37.5 billion baht ($1.17 billion) each. The licences have a 15-year lifetime.

The deadline to submit auction intent is June 15 to participate in auction on August 4. (Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Stephen Coates)