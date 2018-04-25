CORRECTED-Thai telecom auction for 1800MHZ spectrum on Aug 4 - official

(Corrects DTAC’s license expiration date to September, not June)

BANGKOK, April 25 (Reuters) - Thai regulators set Aug. 4 as auction date of the 1800-megahertz (MHz) spectrum after several delays, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Three 15-MHz licenses under the 1800 Mhz spectrum will be up for auction, each with a reserve price of 37.5 billion baht ($1.19 billion), said Takorn Tantasith, acting Secretary-General of National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC).

Licenses will have a 15-year expiration period, he added.

Total Access Communication Pcl (DTAC), third-ranked mobile operator, currently holds the spectrum’s license, which is set to expire in September.

DTAC earlier this week said it did not expect service interruption from the auction timeline.

Norway’s Telenor Group owns 43 percent of DTAC. ($1 = 31.5400 baht) (Reporting by Aukkarapon Niyomyat and Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)