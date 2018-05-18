FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 18, 2018 / 6:21 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Thailand's True Corp will not bid in 1800MHz spectrum auctions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 18 (Reuters) - True Corporation, Thailand’s second largest mobile operator said on Friday it will not bid in a 1800-megahertz (MHz) spectrum auction in August.

After examining the auction terms set by regulator, the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission, the mobile operator decided to not participate in the auction saying its prices and terms did not give auction winners a market advantage.

True also had sufficient frequencies in its portfolio to support its customers said True Group Chief Executive Kittinut Tikawan.

Third-ranked mobile operator DTAC, criticized the terms of the auction for being “out of step” with industry needs.

DTAC is still considering a bid.

Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng Editing by Eric Meijer

