UPDATE 1-Thailand's True Corp not to bid in spectrum auction; telco shares up

BANGKOK, May 18 (Reuters) - True Corp, Thailand’s second largest mobile operator, said on Friday it will not bid in a 1800-megahertz (MHz) spectrum auction in August, sending shares of telecom companies up as much as 8 percent.

After examining the auction terms set by the regulator National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), True Corp decided to not participate in the auction saying the prices and terms did not give auction winners a market advantage.

True Corp shares rose as much as 8.1 percent.

“We will proceed with the auction even if there is one bidder,” NBTC Secretary-General Takorn Tantasith said in response to True’s statement.

True has sufficient frequencies in its portfolio to support its customers, said Group Chief Executive Kittinut Tikawan.

Thailand’s third-ranked mobile operator Total Access Communications (DTAC), which currently holds the spectrum’s licence that is set to expire in September, is still considering a bid.

DTAC had criticised the terms of the auction for being “out of step” with industry needs.

DTAC shares climbed as much as 6.2 percent after True’s announcement.

Shares of Thailand's largest mobile operator Advanced Info Service Pcl rose 1.1 percent.