Thai mobile operator AIS to skip 900MHz spectrum auctions

BANGKOK, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Thailand’s largest mobile operator, Advanced Info Service Pcl (AIS), said on Monday that it would not participate in 900-megahertz (MHz) spectrum auctions.

AIS said in a statement that it took into consideration the auction’s terms and decided not to participate.

Rival operators, True Corp and Total Access Communications have yet to announce their intent to participate in the auctions slated for Oct. 20.

In August, AIS and DTAC, each won a band on the 1800 MHz spectrum auctions for 12.5 billion baht per licence. (Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Himani Sarkar)