August 19, 2018 / 3:13 AM / Updated an hour ago

Thai telecoms commission opens auction for nine 5-mhz licenses valued at $3.4 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Thailand’s telecoms regulator on Sunday opened an auction for nine 5-MHz licenses under a 1800 MHz spectrum.

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) set the nine 5-MHz licences at a reserve price of 12.49 billion baht ($375.9 million) each, representing a total of about $3.4 billion.

Bidding is expected to last a few hours. Thailand’s Advance Info Service and Total Access Communication PCL are the bidders. (Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng Writing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre Editing by Darren Schuettler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
