August 7, 2018 / 10:53 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Thai True Corp skips $4.5 billion in spectrum auctions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Thailand’s second largest mobile operator, True Corporation Pcl, said on Tuesday that it would not participate in upcoming spectrum auctions.

True’s management said in a statement that the company “should abstain from participating in the upcoming auctions” for the 900 MHz and 1800 Mhz frequency bands, without elaborating.

Thai regulator, the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission, scrapped a previous tender in June after three Thai mobile operators skipped the auctions citing onerous terms.

The August spectrum auctions seek to raise $4.5 billion.

Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise

