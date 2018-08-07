FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 7, 2018 / 11:36 AM / Updated an hour ago

UPDATE 1-Thai True Corp skips $4.5 billion spectrum auctions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds comments from True president)

BANGKOK, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Thailand’s second largest mobile operator, True Corporation Pcl, said on Tuesday that it would not participate in upcoming spectrum auctions.

After studying the rules and requirements of the auctions thoroughly, True’s management decided the company “should not join the auction” for the 900 MHz and 1800 Mhz frequency bands, president Vichaow Rakphongphairoj said in a statement. He did not elaborate.

The decision would not affect its competitiveness because it already had sufficient frequency bandwidth for subscription growth, he added.

Thai regulator, the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission, scrapped a previous tender in June after three Thai mobile operators skipped the auctions citing onerous terms.

The August spectrum auctions seek to raise $4.5 billion.

Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise

