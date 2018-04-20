FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Industrials
April 20, 2018 / 8:38 AM / Updated an hour ago

Thai police arrest German after bomb threat to flight to Bangkok

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, April 20 (Reuters) - Thai police on Friday arrested a German man accused of making a bomb threat on a Nok Airlines plane bound for Bangkok, the airline said.

The man, who was not named, was arrested after he claimed he was carrying an explosive device in his carry-on baggage on the plane from Loei province in the northeast to Bangkok.

The man made the claim before the plane took off, the airline said in a statement.

Police have not confirmed whether the bomb threat was fake or real.

Budget carrier Nok Air, a subsidiary of Thai Airways , said Flight DD 9705 carrying 83 passengers and five crew took off as scheduled after the man was arrested. (Reporting by Panu Wongcha-um Editing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre and Nick Macfie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.