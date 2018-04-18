FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 18, 2018 / 6:05 AM / Updated 4 hours ago

Thai March tourist arrivals up 16.27 pct y/y - tourism ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, April 18 (Reuters) - Tourist arrivals in Thailand surged 16.27 percent in March from a year earlier, led by visitors from China, the tourism ministry said on Wednesday.

Thailand welcomed 3.5 million foreign visitors last month, the ministry said in a press release.

Tourism accounts for around 12 percent of Thailand’s gross domestic product. The country expects to see a record 37.6 million tourists this year. (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaicharoen Editing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

